Mick Foley talks about paying Jim Ross a visit

Mick Foley talked about paying Jim Ross a visit while Ross is undergoing his skin cancer treatment via Wrestling Inc.:

“It was great and Jim is doing really well. The thing is, it wasn’t really that nice of a gesture because I should’ve done it a long time ago. Jim and I only live an hour apart. It’s something I should’ve been doing more regularly anyway. But it was great to catch up, and now that we know how close I am? Jacksonville is one of the only places in the Southeastern United States that has a What-A-Burger. I travel regularly. The one thing the pandemic did for me is it made me see that I don’t like flying. When I go to visit my mom, I would rather drive. I’m lucky that I can do these one-man wrestling storytelling shows, book a show or two on my way up to New York, book a show or two on the way back, stop by a What-A-Burger, visit good old J.R. It’s a good way to spend the day.”