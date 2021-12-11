Hook officially signs with AEW

Dec 11, 2021 - by James Walsh

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier tonight to praise rising superstar Hook after the Team Taz member defeated Fuego Del Sol in his first ever matchup on this evening’s edition of Rampage on TNT.

Khan writes, “What a debut match in @AEW for HOOK tonight on #AEWRampage! Congratulations to @730hook + @OfficialTAZ!”

Shortly afterwards Khan would tweet out that Hook has been signed by AEW and will a regular member of the roster going forward. Here he writes, “It’s official! Welcome to the team, @730hook and congratulations on your tremendous debut win tonight on #AEWRampage!”

Check it out below.

