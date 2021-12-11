Goldberg’s WWE contract expiring soon

Dec 11, 2021 - by James Walsh

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE’s current contract for Goldberg will be up soon, as he only has one match left on his deal. Goldberg’s contract is a lot of money for only couple of matches a year, with a no-cut clause.

With Goldberg turning 55 soon, it remains to be seen if WWE will sign him for another deal. He is one of the few special attractions they have left, along with Brock Lesnar, Edge, and Shane McMahon (who is still on a talent contract). Names like The Undertaker and Steve Austin are technically signed to huge money deals but only to “keep them part of the promotion ‘forever’”.

