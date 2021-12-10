WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles as the road to WWE Day 1 continues.

WWE has announced that the road to Day 1 for Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will heat up tonight as they both appear on the show. There will also be a big non-title Triple Threat with RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro taking on The New Day and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

* “The Protector” Xia Li makes her blue brand debut

* Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns continue their feud for Day 1

* Sonya Deville returns to the ring vs. Naomi

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm in a Championship Contender match

* RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title Triple Threat

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.