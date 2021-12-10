MJF and Dante Martin to battle for Dynamite Diamond next week

The Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal saw Dante Martin and MJF ending up being the final two participants and will now be facing each other during the Winter is Coming episode of Dynamite next week.

Joining Martin and MJF in the 12-man battle royal were Frankie Kazarian, Jay Lethal, Lee Johnson, Lee Moriarty, Lio Rush, Matt Hardy, Matt Sydal, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, and Wardlow.

MJF won the Dynamite Diamond over the past two years and he’s been the only winner so far since the concept was introduced. The winner of the one-on-one match will now get the diamond ring as the prize.