LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza, who passed away this week at the age of 86. We’re live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Sami Zayn in a wheelchair, pushed by to nurses. We get a replay of how Brock Lesnar destroyed Zayn last week, right before WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns quickly squashed him to retain the title. Zayn is in the ring with a mic now as fans boo him loudly.

Zayn introduces himself and says he is the toughest man in WWE history, don’t judge it on what you see right now, but what it took to put him in this state. Zayn says it took two of the most dominant Superstars in WWE history to do this to him. Zayn says isn’t it weird how two guys that can’t stand each other worked together to make sure he didn’t win the WWE Universal Title. He doesn’t want to call it a conspiracy, but come on… he was robbed. Zayn says what hurt the most wasn’t the first or second F5 from Lesnar, but the betrayal.

Zayn says now he has to do something about it, he has to do something right, he has to stand by his convictions… he must sue. Zayn gets more boos as he goes on about suing Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce, the referee, Reigns, Lesnar, Paul Heyman, everybody who had anything to do with robbing him of his Universal Title opportunity. Heyman interrupts on the mic and comes out apologizing about how we’ve had to listen to this spiel on suing and litigation from Zayn. Heyman says Zayn is doing “his people’s shtick” because “his people” run the show. This is another reference by Heyman to his Jewish heritage. Heyman goes to do his usual introduction but Sami interrupts, saying he’s trying to talk and Heyman is blocking his shot. Heyman goes on with his introduction of The Tribal Chief, but Zayn says he wasn’t finished talking. Sami says he also knows Reigns isn’t here tonight. Heyman says Reigns is on a one-week sabbatical, training for WWE Day 1 on The Isle of Samoa.

Sami is up out of his wheelchair now, threatening to rip Heyman’s head off. Sami and his nurses back Heyman into the corner. Sami says Reigns isn’t here tonight so no one is here to save Heyman. The music interrupts and out comes Lesnar to a huge pop. Lesnar is wearing overhauls, and laughing. Sami and his nurses stand guard. Lesnar grabs a steel chair from ringside, smashes the announce table with it, and walks around the ring as Heyman looks shocked.

Lesnar takes the chair in the ring and sits it up. He takes a seat but gets up to get a mic as a “Suplex City” chant breaks out. Lesnar asks how Sami is doing. Sami, who is now back in his wheelchair, says he’s not great. Lesnar laughs at the wheelchair, the neck brace and the male nurses. Sami says this all Lesnar’s fault. Lesnar goes on but Sami tells him to shut up. Lesnar says he thinks they got off on the wrong foot. Brock apologizes but wants to know how bad it really hurts on a 1-10 scale. Sami says it’s a 10 on the physical scale, but his feelings are hurt on a 20. Lesnar says he’s feeling Sami. Lesnar baits Sami into thinking there might be a chance of a friendship here. Lesnar asks Sami if he really thought he could beat Reigns. Lesnar says he did Sami a favor but Sami doesn’t agree. Lesnar says Sami was never going to beat Reigns that night and Sami knows it. Sami asks if Lesnar really beat him up so that Reigns’ win over him wouldn’t really count. Lesnar says Sami is a smart kid. Lesnar asks Sami what part of Canada he’s from, and he says Montreal, so Lesnar speaks some in French. Sami says they don’t talk like that.

Lesnar says he’s trying to lighten tings up, from one Canadian to another. He invites Sami to Saskatchewan so they can go hunting. Sami says he’s vegan and he’s been meaning to talk to Lesnar about… Lesnar says come on, let’s get out of Hollywood and go do something more fun. Sami says that’s not a bad idea. Lesnar starts to wheel Sami away in his wheelchair. Heyman comes from behind with a mic and asks what the hell is he looking at here. Heyman says he must’ve spent too much time at the dispensary and the edibles are kicking in. Heyman says three years ago this would’ve been an automatic trip to Suplex City but instead he’s watching Canadian Besties about to go moose hunting in Saskatchewan. Heyman goes on with one of his typical introductions, hyping Lesnar up, and refers to Lesnar as the likely future, reigning and defending WWE Universal Champion… Lesnar suddenly snaps and destroys Sami’s two nurses, tossing them out of the ring. Heyman exits the ring as Lesnar stares Sami down, seething now. Lesnar attacks Sami and sends the wheelchair flying as well. Lesnar levels Sami in the middle of the ring with the F5. Lesnar’s music hits now as Sami sells the attack on the mat. Heyman watches from ringside. Lesnar stands tall and makes his exit, stopping on the stage to look back at the ring.

– Still to come, RK-Bro are here to face The Usos and The New Day in a non-title Triple Threat. Cole says we will also try to get a word with Brock Lesnar. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kayla Braxton stops Brock Lesnar backstage, asking why he came to the ring just now. Lesnar says, “Why don’t you ask my advocate, Paul Heyman.” Lesnar walks off.

Los Lotharios vs. Rick Boogs and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

We go back to the ring and Los Lotharios are waiting – Angel and Humberto. Out next comes Rick Boogs to begin shredding for WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. They head to the ring together as Boogs plays and McAfee marks out on the announce table.

Humberto starts off with Boogs but Boogs counters and begins destroying him with power moves. Boogs yanks Angel over into the ring and presses him high in the air, then drops him and sends him out. Humberto attacks from behind and applies a submission.

Boogs powers up and spins Humberto around on his back, and drops him. Nakamura tags in and immediately nails the Kinshasa for the pin to get the squash win.

Winners: Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

– After the match, Boogs and Nakamura celebrate as we get a replay of the quick finish.

– We go backstage to Sir Kofi Kingston, The Viking Raiders, Ricochet, Mansoor and Drew Gulak are all looking at something under a purple cloth. Sir Kofi stops Erik from taking a peek. Up next is King Xavier Woods’ Crowning Moment. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype tonight’s dual brand tag team Triple Threat. We go backstage to Sir Kofi Kingston, The Viking Raiders, Ricochet, Mansoor and Drew Gulak again. King Xavier Woods appears as Kofi gives a brief speech in his royal accent. Woods’ new crown is presented as Kofi brings it from under the purple cloth. Woods says now that he has his new majestic crown, he’s prepared for an auspicious battle against RK-Bro and The Usos, to prove that they are the greatest tag team in all of WWE, no disrespect to The Viking Raiders. Woods gets a chant going to end the segment.

– Cole shows us recent happenings with Drew McIntyre and how he was upset over not getting get a spot in the Black Friday Battle Royal, his recent words with Sheamus, and how he told Sonya Deville that he and his sword would like to have a word with Adam Pearce. Drew is backstage now with Pearce in his office, with his sword leaning on his shoulder. Pearce says the Black Friday Battle Royal list was chosen by a higher authority. Pearce says this higher authority has also ruled that Drew can’t take his sword to the ring tonight. Drew jabs the sword through Pearce’s desk, then walks off.

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

We go back to the ring and out comes Sheamus. We see Cesaro watching backstage. Sheamus hits the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cole hypes tonight’s Championship Contender match for the SmackDown Women’s Title. Sasha Banks talks with Toni Storm backstage. Banks goes on praising Storm for being a world-traveled wrestler. Banks says she’s known Charlotte Flair for a long time and has never seen her as angry as she was last week when she got pie-faced. Banks warns Storm to watch her back because Flair will be coming for her hard, but don’t lose your cool until Flair does first, because she will, and when she does, it’s going to be Toni Time. It seemed like Banks may have been up to something there. We go back to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre as Mike Rome does the introductions. We see Pearce in his office, trying to get Drew’s sword out of his desk. Sheamus and Drew have words in the middle of the ring and Drew knocks Sheamus’ shillelagh away.

The bell rings and they start brawling. Drew rocks Sheamus but gets kicked, then beat down with a forearm. Drew turns it around in the corner and delivers a big chop. Drew with another big chop in the corner . Sheamus fights out and clotheslines Drew. Sheamus keeps control and goes for 10 Beats of the Bodhrán but Drew counters mid-move and fights back. Sheamus drops Drew over the top rope with a Stunner.

Sheamus then delivers all of the 10 Beats of the Bodhrán, sending Drew to the floor. Sheamus leaps off the apron but Drew ducks and Sheamus lands hard. Drew sends Sheamus flying in front of the announce table with a belly-to-belly suplex. We go to commercial.

