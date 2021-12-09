Tony Khan says WWE called to ask for permission to use former stars for documentaries

In an interview with Robbie Fox on the My Mom’s Basement show, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that he recently had a call from WWE to see if there’s a possibility to use some of their former talent for interviews in upcoming WWE Network documentaries.

Khan said that “they were very nice” and he’s considering the offer and open to talking to them. He did say that he has not spoken to Vince McMahon directly yet regarding anything.

“They are doing a lot of biographies and they wanted to use some of the people here and I think that’s the thing, it’s probably going to come out sooner or later in interviews,” Khan said. “Or, they want to interview some of the people that wrestle here that used to wrestle there and some people that have had a history in the other libraries that they own.”

Khan noted that he did work with WWE for the Jericho interview on the Steve Austin Broken Skull Sessions and said that as long as everything stays classy, he’s open to it.

“The way they approached me was very classy. So I have nothing bad to say about that,” Khan said. “I don’t know if we’ll see that competition head-to-head, but I am considering some of these requests on some of these biographies. It was actually a very nice call I received the other day.”