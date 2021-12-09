Shawn Michaels talks taking on bigger responsibilities in NXT

Speaking to TVInsider.com, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed his increased responsibilities in NXT, saying that he went from working two hours a day, three days a week to now working 23 hours a day, seven days a week.

After Triple H suffered that cardiac event, the responsibility of running NXT fell in the hands mainly of Matt Bloom and himself, and while people think that Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard are running production, Michaels says they only give them direction and Triple H’s original team is in charge of implementing that vision.

“I love learning and growing in the different aspects of WWE, but I have a greater appreciation for everything he took on. I now understand how you can not return a text when you get it. I’ve never had so many emails, learning computer stuff. Things I swore I would never want to do. But have since learned to do that. It has been a blast. To be able to step in for my friend is my honor to do,” the former WWE champion said.

Triple H has still not returned to his day-to-day duties with NXT and continues to recover while doing light work.

HBK added that he knows people hate change but he’s excited about NXT 2.0, and while it was very tough, he’s thankful for the NXT veterans who keep delivering consistently and helping the up-and-comers on their journey.