Rey Mysterio animated series announced

Rey Mysterio’s big announcement has been revealed.

Mysterio’s new “Rey Mysterio vs. La Oscuridad” animated series has been confirmed to air on Cartoon Network Latin America.

“La Oscuridad” translates to The Darkness. The action/comedy animated series will feature 10 episodes, and was produced by Mexican studio ¡Viva Calavera! in conjunction with Mysterio. It will premiere in Latin America next year.

The official synopsis for the series reads like this:

“Rey Mysterio vs. La Oscuridad tells the story of Oscar , a wrestling fan, who will team up with his idol, Rey Mysterio , to face supernatural beings and fight against the forces of evil; villains from the world of wrestling and characters from Mexican traditions and the world of fantasy. Behind these extraordinary opponents is Uroboros , an evil fighter who uses dark forces that he does not fully understand. Rey Mysterio and Oscar must work together and do their best to defend the city and themselves from his evil plans.”

The series was originally revealed in September of last year at the El Festival Pixelatl 2020 event, with an update coming this past May. That update from earlier this year included these comments from Mysterio, “After 35 years of career and multiple achievements, I was still missing something. I always wanted an animated series with the character of Rey Mysterio and when the idea was presented to me, I was immediately captivated. Working with Cartoon Network has been incredible, I can’t think of anyone better than this group to make this project a reality.”

Jaime Jiménez Rión, Vice President of Content and Original Production for WarnerMedia Kids & Family of Latin America noted in today’s press release, “We are very excited to be able to share with Cartoon Network and Rey Mysterio fans more details and color of this incredible production made in Mexico. We are confident that you will enjoy the surprises we have in store and that the show will meet all your expectations.”

Skull Brothers, founders of the studio ¡Viva Calavera!, added in today’s press release, “Having an action-comedy series on Cartoon Network is a dream come true. That it puts Mexico and Lucha Libre at the center even more, but that it stars Rey Mysterio, whom we have admired since we were children, is simply indescribable. We believe that fans will greatly appreciate this new series, the result of the work and passion of so many people.”

This new project does not appear to be affiliated with WWE.

Stay tuned for more on Rey’s new cartoon. Below are a few images: