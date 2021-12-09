Revolution 2022 set for March 6 in Orlando, Florida

The next AEW pay-per-view, Revolution, will be held on March 6, 2022 and will take place from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

The PPV will cap off a weekend of AEW activities, with Rampage on March 4 and a fanfest interactive event on March 5 also held in the same location.

The arena is on the main campus of the University of Central Florida, around 16 miles off downtown Orlando, and can sit just under 10,000 fans.

Tickets for Revolution 2022 will go on sale on Friday, December 17 at 10AM ET. There will also be limited combo tickets for both Rampage and Revolution available.