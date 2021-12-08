NXT rating/viewership for this week

Tuesday’s live post-WarGames edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 590,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 7.37% from last week’s 637,000 viewers for the WarGames go-home show.

Tuesday’s NXT episode drew a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 27% from last week’s 0.15 rating in the key demo. The 0.11 rating represents 148,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 24.10% from the 195,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #48 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #34 ranking.

NXT ranked #64 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #69 ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the best second-lowest audience on the USA Network since the move to Tuesdays in April. The 0.11 key demo rating was tied with the November 16 episode for the lowest key demo rating in NXT history. The show had some sports competition from the NBA and college basketball. This week’s viewership was down 7.37% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 27% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 10.47% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 35.29% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode aired head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, and was also the episode that aired after the “Takeover: WarGames” event.

The NBA game between the Lakers and the Celtics on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.58 rating, drawing 1.631 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.299 million viewers, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.26 key demo rating.

FBI on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.024 million viewers, drawing a 0.62 key demo rating. ABC’s “Live In Front of a Studio Audience: Facts of Life & Diff’rent Strokes” special topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.96 rating, also drawing 4.798 million viewers.

This week’s live post-WarGames edition of NXT featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – fallout from Sunday’s WarGames event, Kyle O’Reilly vs. Von Wagner in the Steel Cage opener, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match, Santos Escobar vs. Xyon Quinn, the reveal of The Shaman to MSK, and Johnny Gargano “explaining everything” to the NXT Universe amid rumors of his departure, which was the show-closing segment.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 691,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night 1 episode, also aired on Peacock/WWE Network, final Wednesday show)

TUESDAY NIGHT TIMESLOT BEGINS

April 13 Episode: 805,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Takeover episode, first Tuesday show)

April 20 Episode: 841,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 744,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 698,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 1 Episode: 668,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 695,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

June 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 636,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 13 Episode: 705,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 20 Episode: 709,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 27 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 3 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 10 Episode: 751,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 17 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 24 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Takeover 36 episode)

August 31 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 7 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 14 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (NXT 2.0 revamp episode)

September 21 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 28 Episode: 655,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 5 Episode: 632,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 12 Episode: 632,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 19 Episode: 606,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 26 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Halloween Havoc episode)

November 2 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 9 Episode: 603,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 16 Episode: 574,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 23 Episode: 625,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 30 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 7 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WarGames episode)

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode