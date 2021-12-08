Bron Breakker challenges Tommaso Ciampa, new opponent for Breakker next week

Bron Breakker has issued another challenge to WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa.

Tuesday’s post-WarGames edition of NXT 2.0 saw Breakker come to the ring to tout Team 2.0’s victory in the WarGames main event. Sunday’s match saw Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo and Grayson Waller defeat Team Black & Gold’s Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, LA Knight and Pete Dunne. The finish saw Breakker press Ciampa high in the air and slam him for the win.

Breakker had made it known that he was coming for the NXT Title after WarGames. During Tuesday’s promo he gave praise to Team Black & Gold for laying the foundation for NXT and having his respect, but then pointed to how he and Ciampa are now 1-1 as Ciampa retained over him at Halloween Havoc, but Breakker pinned him in WarGames.

Breakker then issued a challenge to Ciampa to face off one more time with the NXT Title on the line.

Breakker was then interrupted by The Diamond Mine’s Malcolm Bivens, Hachiman, Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers. There was no sign of NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong, but Bivens touted Strong’s win over Joe Gacy at WarGames, and praise him for how he’s wiped the cruiserweight division clean. Bivens also said now that the weight limit was recently lifted from the cruiserweight division, Strong is looking for more, and has his sights set on Breakker.

Breakker wanted to fight then and there, but Bivens said Strong wasn’t there. Bivens then declared that Strong will be back next week, and he will destroy Breakker. Bivens asked Breakker if he accepted the challenge, and he did, adding that he doesn’t care who he has to run through to get back to Ciampa.

A camera man later caught up with The Diamond Mine in the parking lot and Bivens praised Strong some more, saying he will break Breakker next week. Hayes and Trick Williams then interrupted, and had words with Bivens. Hayes said you must put his name in the conversation if you are talking about champions in NXT. Bivens bragged on how Strong has defeated Odyssey Jones and now Gacy, and soon he will defeat Breakker. Hayes responded and said he knows all about Strong, but Strong is not The A Champion of NXT.

Strong vs. Breakker in a non-title match was later confirmed for next Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode.

In the post-show video below, Breakker issued a warning to Strong, and Ciampa.

“Roderick Strong, don’t think for a second that I don’t know exactly who you are, right? Championship after championship, big time veteran, you’ve been in this business for a long time,” Breakker said. “But guess what? It is my time now. You are gonna be just another victim on my list next week, on my way back to Tommaso Ciampa.”

It looks like Breakker may get to challenge Ciampa at the NXT New Year’s Evil event on January 4, but there’s no word yet on how Strong and Hayes will tie-in to this feud.

