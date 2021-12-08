12/8/21 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Long Island, New York.

MJF’s music hits, but CM Punk comes out instead. The crowd boos Punk, but he asks them if that’s all they got and says Chicago was so much louder. He insults the New York Islanders and says the crowd certainly doesn’t disappoint, unlike MJF. Punk shows off his shirt, which has Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. as one of AEW’s pillars in MJF’s place. He insults MJF and says he ran out of the ring in Chicago. The crowd chants at Punk, and he says he can’t understand them just like the Islanders can’t understand how to put the puck in the net. Punk says he is taken aback that MJF is Long Island’s guys. Punk says he isn’t mad, but he does feel sorry for them. Punk says he is turning his attention to the AEW World Championship Match between Adam Page and Bryan Danielson next week, and he wants next. He says he knows MJF wants next, too, so they should probably settle their issue first. Punk says he doesn’t want to deal with The Pinnacle, and says his dog, Larry, has more balls than MJF, even though he is neutered. He says he can finally understand why MJF is Long Island’s guy since the Islanders haven’t won anything since 1984. Punk says he wants to fight MJF one-on-one, and he will do it tonight, but he knows MJF won’t agree to it. Punk says if MJF really is Long Island’s guy, then they are all chickenshit. His music hits and he heads backstage.

A video hype package for MJF airs, naming all of his accomplishments in his home town.

Match #1 – Dyanmite Diamond Battle Royal: Dante Martin vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Jay Lethal vs. Lee Johnson vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Lio Rush vs. Matt Hardy vs. Matt Sydal vs. MJF vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Wardlow

MJF almost gets eliminated early, but Shawn Spears holds onto him at ringside. Wardlow tosses Moriarty out and The Bunny gives Hardy the brass knuckles as Lethal tries to eliminate him. Hardy hits Lethal with them and tosses him out. Martin eliminates Hardy and gets face-to-face with Rush. Hobbs and Wardlow get face-to-face and exchange shoulder tackles. Wardlow sends Hobbs to the apron, but Hobbs shoves him away. Rush runs across the ring and eliminates Hobbs with a kick to the head. Starks goes after Rush as the show heads to a commercial.

Apologies here: my coverage disappeared from the site for a bit, and this was all that was recovered.

So, Dante Martin and MJF won the Battle Royale. Martin turned on Starks to eliminate him and then Starks and MJF beat down Starks until CM Punk made the save.

Match #2 – Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Jurassic Express and The Varsity Blonds defeated The Acclaimed and 2point0.

From here on out, it should be full coverage…

FTR and Tully Blanchard cut a promo. They say it is about time to end things with The Lucha Brothers, and this Friday they will challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship in a Two-Out-of-Three Falls Match.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: CHAOS (Chuck Taylor and Rocky Romero) (w/Orange Cassidy) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (w/Adam Cole and Brandon Cutler)

Romero and Nick start the match with a lock-up. They exchange holds and Romero sends Nick across the ring. Romero applies a headlock, buy Nick gets free and takes Romero down with a hurricanrana. Romero comes back with a deep arm-drag and keeps the hold applied. Taylor tags in, as does Matt. Taylor drops Matt to the canvas and gets a two count. Taylor drops Matt with an arm-drag and keeps the hold applied. Taylor sends Matt to the corner and tags in Romero. The Bucks come back and send Romero and Taylor to the floor. Romero comes back and sends Nick to the floor and dives onto him. Matt takes Romero down with a dropkick through the ropes and Nick rolls him back into the ring. Matt takes Romero to the corner and delivers a few shots and tags Nick in. Nick comes in with a senton and slams Romero into the corner. Romero fights back, but Nick drives his shoulder into his midsection. Matt tags in, but Romero causes Nick to kick Matt in the head. Taylor tags in and shoves Matt into Nick. Taylor drops The Bucks with a DDT/Flatliner combination. Taylor drops The Bucks with a dive over the top rope and goes after Cutler, but The Bucks come back with a double superkick. Nick superkicks Romero and The Bucks get back into the ring. The Bucks run the ropes and then kiss Cole on the cheeks on the floor.

Nick tags in and kicks Taylor in the face. Matt hangs Taylor on the apron and Nick comes down with a senton. Matt stomps on Taylor and Nick tosses him back into the ring. The Bucks drop Taylor with the senton spot in the ring this time as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cole drops Cassidy with a pump kick on the outside. Matt tags in, but Taylor kicks the Bucks in their faces. Taylor sends Nick into Matt in the corner and tags in Romero. Romero delivers corner clotheslines to the Bucks, followed by a double hurricanrana. Romero drops Nick with a hurricanrana on the floor and drops Matt with Sliced Bread. Romero goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Nick comes back with a face-buster to Romero, but Taylor drops Nick with Soul Food. Matt drops Romero with a few Northern Lights suplexes, but Romero counters the last one with a spinning DDT. Cutler gets in the ring and cold sprays Matt’s neck. Cole gets in the ring, but Cassidy delivers his devastating kicks to Cole. Nick superkicks Cole, but Romero causes Romero to cold spray Matt. Romero gets a jackknife cover, but it is broken up. Romero goes for Sliced Break, but Matt counters. Romero sends Matt into Nick and gets a back-slide for two. Romero kicks Matt in the face, but Matt comes back and The Bucks hit the Meltzer Driver for the pin fall.

Winners: The Young Bucks

-After the match, The Bucks and Cole attack Taylor, Cassidy, and Romero. Wheeler Yuta tries to make the save, but he is beaten down as well. They go for a triple BTE Trigger on Cassidy, but Best Friends’ music hits and Sue drives Trent into the arena. Trent drops Cutler with a Spear on the ramp and drops Matt with a clothesline. Trent drops Cole with a clothesline and suplexes Nick across the ring. Trent clotheslines Nick to the outside, and Best Friends all share a hug with Sue and Kris Statlander in the ring.

Ruby Soho’s interview is interrupted by Penelope Ford and The Bunny. They say they will be first in line to challenge Nyla Rose for the TBS Championship when she wins it, and tell her it will be them and Rose vs. Soho and two of her friends, if she has any friends, this Friday on Rampage. Rose runs in and they attack her, but Anna Jay and Tay Conti run in for the save.

Tony Schiavone tries to interview Sammy Guevara, but Cody Rhodes interrupts. Rhodes says Guevara’s open challenge for the Christmas-themed episode of Dynamite has been accepted by him. They shake hands and Rhodes leaves. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky are in the sky seats. Page says of course Rhodes got the title match, and maybe if he was an EVP and kissed Tony Khan’s ass he would get a title match that quickly too. Page says Dan Lambert is coming back, and Sky says Guevara faces everyone except the guys in the top five. Sky tells Guevara to step up to the plate and prove that he is a champion. Guevara lays the title down and tells Sky to come get it.

