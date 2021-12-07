Next week’s Raw to feature finals of the RK-Bro-Nament
The inaugural RK-Bro-Nament kicked off on Monday’s WWE RAW to determine the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle.
The opening match saw The Street Profits defeat AJ Styles and Omos after tension between AJ and Omos. The second match saw Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio defeat Alpha Academy to advance.
Next week’s RAW will now feature The Street Profits vs. The Mysterios, with the winners becoming the new #1 contenders to Orton and Riddle.
There’s no word on when the RAW Tag Team Titles will be defended, but it looks like the tournament winners will get their shot at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on Saturday, January 1.
Stay tuned for more. Below are related shots from Monday’s segments and matches on RAW:
