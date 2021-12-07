Impact Wrestling announces voting open for year end awards
Impact Wrestling has opened the voting for their 2021 Year End Awards. The company announced the open of voting today, with the polls available here.
The awards are as follows:
Male Wrestler of the Year
* Kenny Omega
* Christian Cage
* Moose
* Josh Alexander
* Rich Swann
Knockout Of the Year
* Deonna Purrazzo
* Mickie James
* Mercedes Martinez
* Jordynne Grace
* Tasha Steelz
Men’s Tag Team Of the Year
* The Good Brothers
* FinJuice
* Violent By Design
* Bullet Club
* Rich Swann & Willie Mack
Knockout Tag Team of the Year
* Decay
* The IInspiration
* Fire N’ Flava
* Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering
* The Influence
Men’s Match of the Year
* Kenny Omega vs Rich Swann (Rebellion)
* Kenny Omega vs Sami Callihan – No DQ (Slammiversary)
* Moose vs Rich Swann (Sacrifice)
* Christian Cage vs Josh Alexander (Bound For Glory)
* Josh Alexander vs Chris Bey vs Rohit Raju vs Ace Austin vs Petey Williams vs Trey Miguel – Ultimate X (Slammiversary)
* Josh Alexander vs TJP – Ironman Match (BTI & IMPACT! June 3)
Knockout Match of the Year
* Deonna Purrazzo vs Mickie James (Bound For Glory)
* Deonna Purrazzo vs Thunder Rosa (Slammiversary)
* Deonna Purrazzo vs Masha Slamovich (Knockouts Knockdown)
* Mercedes Martinez vs Tasha Steelz (Knockouts Knockdown)
* Tasha Steelz vs Jordynne Grace (BTI May 13)
* Fire ‘N Flava vs Havok & Nevaeh (Hard To Kill)