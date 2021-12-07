Brian Gewirtz to release book on WWE

Former WWE head creative writer Brian Gewirtz is scheduled to release a book about his time with the company.

Gewirtz is planning to release a book on his run with WWE some time in the summer of 2022, according to PWInsider. The book is being published by Twelve Books, an imprint of Hachette Book Group.

Gewirtz started with WWE in 1999 and worked his way up to the role of head writer. He left in 2012, but continued to work as a consultant through 2015. Gewirtz originally got to WWE via Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and since leaving WWE he has helped to create Titan Games, Young Rock, and other projects for Rock.

Gewirtz currently works as Senior Vice President of Development for Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions company.

