AEW holding Dynamite at the site of WrestleMania IV and V

All Elite Wrestling will be filming an episode of Dynamite at the site of WrestleMania IV and V – the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Tickets for this February 9 episode will go on sale on Friday, December 17 at AEWTix.com. An episode of Rampage will also be taped following the conclusion of Dynamite. The arena holds around 10,000 seats.

The Boardwalk Hall hosted the two WrestleManias back-to-back thanks to support of Donald Trump. While the shows were marketed as being held at Trump Plaza, the actual events were held at the nearby Hall, which featured stairs as part of an entrance that was located towards the top of the stands.