WWE Raw preview for tonight

Dec 6, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee as the build to WWE Day 1 continues.

WWE has announced that RAW will be headlined by a non-title Steel Cage match between WWE Champion Big E and Kevin Owens. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will also be in action as she defends against Liv Morgan.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defends against Liv Morgan

* WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a non-title Steel Cage match

* The Miz welcomes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to MizTV

Stay tuned for more on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

