Updated WWE Raw preview for tonight

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest is set to issue another Open Challenge during tonight’s RAW.

Priest took to Twitter this evening to announce the title defense.

“United States open challenge tonight in Memphis! #WWERaw #LiveForever,” Priest wrote.

Priest has recently issued Open Challenges on RAW and retained his title over Apollo Crews and Sami Zayn. There’s no word yet on who will step up this week.

Below is Priest's full tweet, along with the updated RAW line-up for tonight's show from the FedEx Forum in Memphis:

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defends against Liv Morgan

* WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a non-title Steel Cage match

* The Miz welcomes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to MizTV

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defends in an Open Challenge