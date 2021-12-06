Notes on Jeff Jarrett and Scarlett Bordeaux
– WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett spoke on his My World podcast about a wide range of topics.
During it, he looked back on the differences between his WCW runs in 1996 and 1999.
“When I got there in ‘96, the vibe of, which had never been done, the team that produced WrestleMania every year was number 2. That was revolutionary. That was groundbreaking. There was the NWO, Hulk, Savage, Hall, and Nash. Fast forward to October ‘99, chaos. From the day I got there, I knew, felt, and observed, that ok, unorganized is a nice way of saying it.”
– Scarlett Bordeaux is heading to Alaska in 2022…
🔥 SCARLETT BORDEAUX IS ALASKA BOUND 4.9.22 🔥
We return to Anchorage on April 9th with our huge 3 Year Anniversary Show at the Egan Center!
Making her return to Alaska is SCARLETT BORDEAUX !!
Tickets on sale Monday 12/13 at 12PM (Alaska time) on https://t.co/r8F8FbOimd pic.twitter.com/cHsEz4ANe6
— WrestleProAlaska (@WrestleProAK) December 5, 2021