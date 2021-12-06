Notes on Eric Bischoff and Katsuyori Shibata

Dec 6, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Eric Bischoff and Jeff Jarrett are headed to St. Louis next month…

– New Japan has announced….

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Lisa Marie Varon

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal