Notes on Eric Bischoff and Katsuyori Shibata
– Eric Bischoff and Jeff Jarrett are headed to St. Louis next month…
This is going to be fun.
Get your tickets now and join us for Royal Rumble Weekend, Mucker Fothers!https://t.co/rCJ33LwdDZ https://t.co/d2HxQz6H8x
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) December 6, 2021
– New Japan has announced….
BREAKING
Katsuyori Shibata will be in attendance December 15 at the Best of the Super Jr./World Tag League finals.
Shibata has requested to make an important announcement directly to NJPW fans. https://t.co/vpwcfxhz1a#njbosj #njwtl pic.twitter.com/6K7bjYtS6b
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 6, 2021
(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)