Matt Hardy comments on Jeff Hardy

Matt Hardy has provided an update on his brother Jeff Hardy after he was reportedly sent home from a weekend WWE live event.

As noted, Hardy missed Sunday’s WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas, and word going around via PWInsider was that he was sent home from the road. Hardy worked Saturday’s live event in Edinburg, TX, teaming with King Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event. After spending most of the match in the ring, getting worked over by The Bloodline and apparently becoming more sluggish as the match went on, Hardy made a hot tag to McIntyre but then immediately disappeared into the crowd. He was followed by security, but never returned to the ring, and didn’t even participate in the post-match celebration with Woods and McIntyre. Hardy was not backstage for Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, and was replaced by Rey Mysterio.

For those who missed it, you can click here for fan videos of Hardy exiting through the crowd during Saturday’s WWE live event match, plus footage of Hardy entering the ring and greeting fans.

In an update, Matt addressed the rumors on Jeff during a livestream on Twitch this afternoon. Reby Hardy noted that they were receiving a lot of questions about The Other Hardy.

“We got a lot of questions about T.O.H. – The Other Hardy,” she said. “We got a lot, we can’t ignore them. We got a lot.”

Matt responded and said he spoke with Jeff earlier today, and he is currently at home, doing fine.

“But no, I won’t ignore them,” Matt said. “I did speak to Jeff for a little bit today, and he’s OK, he’s good, and I think he’ll be fine, but once again this isn’t my business, and if he wants to go into it in more detail, then he’ll do it himself. But like, Jeff is OK, he is at home, and he’s OK.”

There is still no word on if Hardy will be back in action for WWE this week, but we will keep you updated. Hardy is scheduled to wrestle at Friday’s SmackDown, teaming with Drew McIntyre for a tag team match against Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin.

