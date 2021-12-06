Johnny Gargano: “Hell of a run..”

Dec 6, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Per Fightful on Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano’s contract status Update:

“We’re told that many within the company are operating on the assumption that neither man will be around after this week.

The prevailing belief among those we spoke to is that they expect both contracts to expire, and at least one to outright leave the company after exploring their options.”

