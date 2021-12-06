Johnny Gargano: “Hell of a run..”
Per Fightful on Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano’s contract status Update:
“We’re told that many within the company are operating on the assumption that neither man will be around after this week.
The prevailing belief among those we spoke to is that they expect both contracts to expire, and at least one to outright leave the company after exploring their options.”
Hell of a run..
Thank you all. ❤️#JohnnyTakeOver
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 6, 2021
EXCLUSIVE: @JohnnyGargano has something he needs to tell the #WWENXT Universe THIS TUESDAY on @WWENXT 2.0.#NXTWarGames
— WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2021
Wow. Big @JohnnyGargano promo after #NXTWarGames went off the air. Say it ain't so Johnny…
— Sam Roberts (@notsam) December 6, 2021