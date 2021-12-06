Johnny Gargano addresses crowd after WarGames

Sunday’s WWE NXT WarGames main event saw Team Black & Gold (NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) take a loss to Team 2.0 (Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller).

Gargano was a trending topic going into and after the match as this was his WarGames debut, and possibly his last match with WWE as his contract is expiring. As seen in the post-show video below, Gargano addressed fans inside the WWE Performance Center amid chants of “thank you Johnny!” and “please don’t go!” from the crowd.

Gargano joked that wife Candice LeRae was going to be really upset at him for blowing their undefeated streak. An emotional Gargano then thanked fans for their support and said there would be no Johnny Wrestling without them. Gargano said he loves the fans right back, and is always an open book, 100% honest and 100% authentic to them because he feels like they aren’t just fans, they are like family.

Gargano then announced that he will tell everything this Tuesday night, adding that he has a lot on his mind, but is beat up, sore and tired, but does want to explain everything to his fans.

Gargano also tweeted after the show and wrote, “Hell of a run.. Thank you all. [heart emoji[ #JohnnyTakeOver”

Gargano’s contract was originally set to expire on Friday, December 3, but he signed a one-week contract extension to work WarGames, and the contract now expires next Friday, December 10. WWE officials have reportedly offered him a strong contract extension that would keep him with the company for years.

Stay tuned for more on Gargano. You can see his post-show speech and tweet below: