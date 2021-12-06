Elijah Burke hospitalized after NWA Hard Times 2

Da Pope Elijah Burke was hospitalized after Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 2 PPV. Da Pope was thrown into the ringside stairs following the main event of Hard Times 2. He posted an update on his condition…

in effect to ensure the well being of performers like myself and getting medically evaluated and cleared is one of them. I’d like to thank the ENTIRE NWA family, many who gave up hours of their own time to ensure Pope’s safety. Thank You ~PHS 🙏🏾#NWA #HardTimes2 #WWE #AEW

