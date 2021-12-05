Tommaso Ciampa drops Johnny Gargano hint on future
Johnny Gargano’s future in WWE remains undecided and the former NXT champion might be having his last match in the brand tonight at WarGames.
Gargano signed a one-week extension to his contract to be able to participate in tonight’s main event of WarGames after the two sides were unable to come to an agreement for a new deal.
His former tag team partner and rival, Tommaso Ciampa, has also hinted that tonight might be the night.
“If tonight is the last time we share a ring together, then I’ve got two words for you… #thankyou,” Ciampa wrote in a post on Instagram, adding several photos of the two together from their time in NXT.
Gargano could be the second high-profile NXT star following Adam Cole to leave the promotion with his contract running out. Since the deal ran through, he will not have a 90-day no-compete clause so technically he can show up anywhere he wants any time he wants.