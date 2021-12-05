NWA Hard Times 2 Results

NWA held their Hard Times 2 PPV on Saturday night. The show was headlined by Trevor Murdoch defeating Mike Knox to retain the NWA World Title. The show also featured Matt Cardona confronting Murdoch, former WWE star Fandango (now Dirty Dango) appearing, and more.

Results are below.

* Matthew Mims defeated Jax Dane

* The Hex defeated Missa Kate & Natalia Markova and Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn and Paola Blaze & Jennacide to retain the NWA Women’s Tag Team Titles

* Homicide defeated Alex Taylor, CW Anderson, Ariya Daivari, PJ Hawx, Luke Hawx, Darius Lockhart, Jeremiah Plunkett, Jamie Stanley, Kerry Morton, Sal Rinauro, Victor Benjamin, and Ricky Morton to qualify for the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Tournament

* Austin Aries defeated Rhett Titus to qualify for the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Tournament

* Mickie James defeated Kiera Hogan to retain the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title

* OGK defeated Aron Stevens & Kratos to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

* Kamille defeated Melina to retain the NWA Women’s Title

* Tyrus defeated Cyon to retain the NWA TV Title in a No DQ, No Time Limit Match

* La Rebelión’s Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf 450 defeated The End’s Odinson & Parrow to retain the NWA Tag Team Titles

* Chris Adonis defeated Judais to retain the NWA National Heavyweight Title

* Nick Aldis defeated Thom Latimer

* Colby Corino defeated Dough Williams

* Trevor Murdoch defeated Mike Knox to retain the NWA World Title