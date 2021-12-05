Notes on Matt Taven and Darren Young

– Upcoming Matt Taven seminar in Maine…

🚨 ATTN: WRESTLERS!@MattTaven will be in the house for a seminar ahead of #PriceYouPay on Friday, Dec 10th in Yarmouth, ME!@LimitlessDojo students have signed on, limited spots remain. For more info or to reserve your spot DM or email LimitlessWrestling@yahoo.com pic.twitter.com/IWuXkA2Owb — Limitless Wrestling (@LWMaine) December 5, 2021

– The former Darren Young, Fred Rosser, talks about pitching ideas to Vince McMahon after the Prime Time Players broke up (via Fightful:

“Once I was done teaming with Titus, nothing lasts forever, but one of the big things I learned from Titus is the most intimidating thing about Vince McMahon is his office door. Once you get to his office door, you have a game plan and the sky is the limit. Titus was very bold and just opened the door to say, ‘Boss, we’re not on Raw, what do you have for us?’ That’s when we would make moves on the app and it would become popular. I remember once we were done teaming, I proposed to him the idea of Bob Backlund being my life coach.”

