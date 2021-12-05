Notes on Io Shirai and Windham Rotunda
– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, NXT 2.0 Star Io Shirai spoke about the possibility of moving up to the Main Roster.
She said, “Of course, I would be open to a move to SmackDown or RAW. The opportunity would present new goals and encounters different from what I have achieved and experienced in NXT.”
– The former Bray Wyatt has been hacked…
Windham’s Twitter has been hacked! Please do not respond to the current posts!
— Joseann Offerman (@ItsJoseann) December 5, 2021