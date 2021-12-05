New Year’s Eve Smackdown to be a taped review show on FS1

Dave Meltzer of the Observer is reporting that there will not be a live episode of Smackdown on New Year’s Eve this year as the broadcast has been bumped to FS1 due to FOX’s coverage of the new year celebrations.

Instead, WWE will produce a taped review show that will cover what happened in WWE during 2021 and that will air on FS1 at 8PM ET. Meltzer adds that it was Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, and Nick Khan who together took a decision not to produce a live show, giving the WWE Superstars the night off.

The New Year’s Eve Smackdown was supposed to air from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. WWE will have the Day One live pay-per-view from Atlanta on January 1.