AAA TripleMania Regia 2021 Results from Monterrey, Mexico

Results from AAA TripleMania Regia 2021 from Monterrey, Mexico on Saturday are below.

* Leyenda Americana & Gran Mazo defeated Venenoide & Enganoso in a dark match

* Lady Maravilla, La Heidra, & Lady Flammer defeated Sexy Star, Lady Shani, & Faby Apache in a LumberJack Match

* Taya Valkyrie announced via video that she will be returning to AAA and wants Deonna Purrazzo’s AAA Women’s Title.

* Konnan announced that Kenny Omega will get a AAA Mega Title shot against the winner of the vacant title once he is back from injury. He also said the Lucha Brothers would lose to FTR tonight, which brought out Cibernetico on a motorcycle, causing Konnan to leave the ring. Cibernetico said he would rid AAA of Konnan.

* Sanson, El Cuatrero, & Forastero defeated Abismo Negro, Jr., Arez, & Psicosis… and Tito Santana, Mocho Cota Jr, & Carta Brava, Jr in a #1 Contender for the Trios Titles Match

* Sam Adonis, Puma King & DMT Azul defeated Dave The Clown, Murder Clown, & Chessman

* The Lucha Brothers vowed to win the Tag Team Titles tonight and said Vickie Guerrero, who will manage FTR tonight, will learn some respect. Guerrero and FTR came out and forced announcer Hugo Savinovich to translate their insults towards the crowd from English to Spanish. This led to a pull apart brawl between FTR and the Lucha Brothers.

* Dragon Lee & Dralistico defeated Laredo Kid & Willie Mack

* FTR defeated the Lucha Brothers in a Ladder Match to retain the AAA Tag Team Titles

* Cain Velasquez, Psycho Clown, & Pagano defeated Rey Escorpion, Taurus, & L.A. Park

* Hijo del Vikingo defeated Bobby Fish, Jay Lethal, Samuray Del Sol, and Bandido to win the AAA Mega Title