Hijo del Vikingo is the NEW AAA Mega Champion Triplemanía Regia.

Mexico’s Lucha Libre AAA promotion crowned a new AAA Mega Champion as El Hijo del Vikingo won a Fatal Five Way Match against Jay Lethal, Bobby Fish, Samuray del Sol and Bandido to become the new Champion.

The AAA Mega Championship was vacated by Kenny Omega back on November 22nd due to injuries suffered by Omega that prevented him from defending at TripleMania Regia