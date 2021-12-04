Smackdown rating for 12/03/2021

Friday Night Smackdown did 1,965,000 viewers in the overnight ratings, 2,000 viewers less from last week’s overnight. Last week’s show ended up doing 2,149,000 viewers when the final numbers came in on Monday. Smackdown started with 2,036,000 viewers but then dropped to 1,895,000 viewers in the second hour. The show did 0.5 in the 18-49 demo and was behind the college football game on ABC.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV.com)

