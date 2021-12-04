Scarlett on WWE release: “My first reaction was pretty pissed”

Scarlett Bordeaux talks about her and Killer Kross being released by WWE (via Fightful:

“So, the night I got the call we were together and he was actually dropping me off at the airport. My first reaction was pretty pissed because I was like, ‘We’re awesome.’ That’s how I felt. ‘We’re awesome. We got all the boxed marked off.’ I’m confident in what we can do and what our worth is. But then I got really excited and confident. People compared the way I was typing on Twitter to a girl that had just been broken up with, like, ‘I’m going to get super hot and successful and make you guys jealous,’ and I felt like, hell yeah, let’s do everything I want to do now and everything I wasn’t allowed to do. I got to do a magazine cover that’s coming up. All these photoshoots and signings and within two days my entire December was booked, so it went from being pissed to excited and not once did I cry. I thought that at least at one point I’d be really devastated but that has not happened once. I’ve just gone from pissed the first night to excited and happy.”