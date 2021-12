Michigan faces Iowa for the Big Ten Championship tonight in Indianapolis….

Now On To The Post For My Real Team: Go BLUE! To Be The Team, You Gotta Beat The Team, And @UMichFootball, You Are The Team! Let’s Keep Up The Momentum! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/qnwDs3nRWP

— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 4, 2021