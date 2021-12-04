Fast nationals for AEW Rampage up from last week

Alfred Konuwa of Forbes reports that the fast nationals have leaked for AEW Rampage, which show an increase in viewers from last week’s historic low. The show brought in 483,000 viewers, which is up 12.06% from last week’s final number of 431,000 viewers. It also had a 228,000 viewers in the key adults 18-49 demographic, which is slightly down from the final total last week, 238,000.

As always, it should be noted that the final numbers will be different on Monday and typically adjust higher.