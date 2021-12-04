Big E on Tyson Fury: “I think he’s going to find a way to get back into WWE soon”

Big E talks about Tyson Fury potentially coming back to WWE (via The Sun):

“Tyson Fury is arguably the best boxer on the planet. Some say Canelo, but Fury is a mega-star and a fan of what we do. He’s dipped into it and he’s a guy who understands entertainment. I can’t say there’s a better choice than Tyson Fury. I think Tyson Fury would be a lot of fun. Who knows when (he’d come) but he’s built for this. And someone of his popularity, fame and who understands about being an entertainer and connecting with fans and he’s a natural fit… I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s some time next year. Of course, that’s just rumors and speculation, but I think he’s going to find a way to get back into WWE soon.”