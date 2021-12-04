AEW Dark spoilers from 12/3

Another round of AEW Dark matches were taped on Friday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. The double session included almost 50 matches.

There’s no exact air date for these AEW Dark matches as of this writing, but they will air over the next several weeks. The weekly AEW Dark show airs each Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Below are spoilers from Friday’s tapings, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

SESSION ONE:

* Lee Moriarty defeated Misterioso

* Brandi Rhodes defeated Angelica Risk

* Lio Rush defeated Rayo

* Red Velvet defeated Jordan Blu

* Emi Sakura defeated Ryo Mizunami. After the match, Riho saved Mizunami from a double team attack by Sakura and Mei Suruga

* Anthony Ogogo defeated Baron Black

* Wardlow and Shawn Spears defeated Richard King and Jay Marte (Jose Marte, Jay Sky)

* Fuego Del Sol defeated Luke Sampson

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks, Dante Martin and Powerhouse Hobbs defeated JT Dunn, The Bollywood Icon and Kekoa. After the match, Tony Schiavone interviewed Team Taz but they were interrupted by Lio Rush, who cut a promo on the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale and said no one from Team Taz will get the win

* Thunder Rosa defeated Sofia Castillo. After the match, Rosa spoke with Tony Schiavone but was interrupted by Mark Sterling. He said Jade Cargill couldn’t be there because she was busy doing rich people things, but he continued to go trade shots on the mic with Rosa until Cargill hit the ring with a sneak attack

* John Silver defeated Aaron Solo. Tony Schiavone interviewed Silver after the match, and he promised to defeat Bryan Danielson on Dynamite

* Kiera Hogan defeated Shalonce Royal

* Nick Comoroto defeated Dean Fleming

* Diamante defeated Shawna Reed

* Riho and Ryo Mizunami defeated Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga

* Kris Statlander defeated Marina Shafir

* Arjun Singh defeated Tony Vincita

* Jade Cargill defeated Valentina Rossi

* Angelico defeated Invictus Khash

* Tay Conti defeated Heather Monroe

* Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson defeated Tony Donati and Faboo Andre. After the match, Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn interrupted and challenged Anderson and Johnson

* Chuck Taylor defeated Ryan Nemeth

* There were also two appearances with Cody Rhodes coming out to tell dad jokes

SESSION TWO:

* 2point0 and Daniel Garcia defeated Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno and Colt Cabana

* Julia Hart defeated Xtina Kay. After the match, QT Marshall and The Factory asked Hart to join The Factory but The Varsity Blonds ran in and a fight broke out

* Shawn Spears defeated current ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods

* Nyla Rose defeated Zeda Zhang

* The Gunn Club (Austin and Colten) defeated Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson

* Brandi Rhodes defeated Robyn Renegade

* Eddie Kingston defeated Colin Delaney

* Penelope Ford defeated Willow Nightingale

* Jorah Johl defeated Julius Coleman

* Isiah Kassidy defeated Carlie Bravo

* Abadon defeated Charlette Renegade

* Shawn Dean defeated Lucas Chase. After the match, QT Marshall came back out and tried to recruit Dean to The Factory, but was turned down

* Bear Country defeated Zack Clayton and Mike Orlando. After the match, Bear Country said they wanted more competition. The Acclaimed then challenged them for the next show

* Preston “10” Vance defeated Leroy Patterson. This match was absurd. Patterson ended up in his underwear as Vance destroyed him. After the match, -1 took Howdy Price’s cowboy hat and rode him like a horse. Tony Khan, from the stage, gave this one five stars

* The Varsity Blonds defeated QT Marshall and Nick Comoroto

* Matt Sydal defeated Serpentico

* Red Velvet defeated La Rosa Negra

* Anna Jay defeated Reka Tehaka

* The Blade defeated Toa Liona

* Wardlow destroyed Casanova

* Tony Nese defeated Anthony Greene

* The Bunny defeated KiLynn King

* The Acclaimed defeated Bear Country

* Skye Blue defeated Ashley D’Amboise

* Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta defeated Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon

* Joey Janela defeated Sonny Kiss in a No DQ match that saw Janela bleed and do a piledriver off the stage through a table