WWE security employee released

Longtime WWE employee Scott Aycock is no longer with the company.

Aycock first started working for WWE as a tour bus driver from November 2005 – December 2007. Before that he worked Kentucky law enforcement and retail loss prevention beginning in May 1983, and worked those jobs for 22 years before starting that WWE tour bus gig in November 2005. Aycock’s LinkedIn page notes that he has continued to work as a freelance tour bus driver since June 1999, driving various entertainment acts.

Aycock began working for WWE as a Security Consultant and in Executive Protection back in December 2005, and worked that job for more than 16 years until this past week. His LinkedIn bio notes that he worked domestic and international assignments for the company.

Aycock addressed the departure on LinkedIn.

“Im closing one huge chapter and starting another. This month of November is the end of my amazing career with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) after 17 years. The memories will last forever and the friendships will last in my heart for eternity. Some amazing , hard working people that I have been blessed to get to know. May God Bless you all, I will see you down the road [folded hands emoji],” he wrote.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Aycock was let go from the company, but there’s no word on why.

There is also no word on if Aycock was working last week’s RAW when Seth Rollins was attacked by the fan at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

