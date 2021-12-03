WWE ends production of DVD and Blu-ray as home video comes to a close

The website WrestlingDVDNetwork.com is reporting that WWE will stop releasing DVD and Blu-ray Discs of their content through their WWE Home Video division at the end of this year, with the 2021 Survivor Series being the last one released.

Canada and Australia will also not be getting any more physical discs of WWE shows while in the United Kingdom, a few more releases are set through March 2022.

WWE has been releasing home videos since 1985, starting with VHS through Coliseum Video and then throughout the years moving to DVD and Blu-ray. The WWE Home Video division was a profitable one for years but once Internet and streaming became available, especially with the arrival of the WWE Network, it took a big hit and no longer remained popular or viable.