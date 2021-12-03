WALTER returning to wXw

WWE’s WALTER is making his return to wXw in Germany.

wXw announced today that WALTER will wrestle Cara Noir during the wXw 21st Anniversary show on Saturday, December 18 in Oberhausen at The Turbinehalle. This will be the first meeting between the two wrestlers.

WALTER has not wrestled for wXw since defeating Shigehiro Irie in March 2020. He worked for the promotion for many years, and has made special appearances since signing with WWE in 2019. He is a three-time wXw Unified World Wrestling Champion, and a four-time wXw World Tag Team Champion.

As we’ve noted, there has been a lot of recent talk about WALTER possibly moving to the United States to work full-time for WWE.

Stay tuned for more on WALTER. Below is the announcement from wXw: