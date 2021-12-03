Tony Khan on JR’s hiatus: “He’s still very much involved”

Tony Khan talks about Jim Ross staying involved in AEW even while he’s on hiatus:

“Jim doesn’t want to just sit back and get these treatments and step away from wrestling. He’s still very much involved even though he’s not going to be calling the show. That’s another thing. For fans who are new to AEW, even though he won’t be in the booth tonight, one thing that has made people feel comfortable, made them feel at home watching wrestling is the voice of JR and the voice of Tony Schiavone out there. We are all going to miss Jim for the next several weeks very much. But I agree with you guys so much. He adds so much to the matches he calls and the shows he calls. JR, I think is the greatest voice in wrestling.”

source: Wrestling Inc.