Tony Khan announces Tony Nese signing

AEW President, CEO, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan has officially announced the signing of Tony Nese.

Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT will see Nese challenge TNT Champion Sammy Guevara with the title on the line. Khan took to Twitter and commented on how impressed he has been with Nese, making it official that he is now All Elite.

“The TNT Title is at stake in a huge match TONIGHT on #AEWRampage! We have a great Champion @sammyguevara & I’m so impressed by the challenger, he’s been one of the hottest free agents in the business; ahead of this HUGE match tonight I’m making it official: @TonyNese IS ALL ELITE,” Khan wrote.

Nese responded to Khan’s announcement and made a reference to how he used to work WWE 205 Live on Friday nights.

“I have always ruled that 10pm friday night timeslot. Tonight, it’s about time the king gets his crown,” Nese wrote.

Nese made his AEW debut back in late October and was shown in the crowd, while billed as one of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling. He then made his in-ring debut with a win over Fuego Del Sol on the November 2 edition of AEW Dark. Since then Nese has defeated D’Marceo James, Logan Laroux, and Vic Capri on different Dark and Elevation episodes.

Nese signed with WWE in the summer of 2016 and was released on June 25 of this year along with other budget cuts. He left the company a one-time Cruiserweight Champion, holding the strap for 77 days in 2019.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the full tweets from Khan and Nese below:

