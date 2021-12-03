Bryan Danielson talks about possibly teaming up with CM Punk via Wrestling Inc.…

“I think both of those are really exciting to me. You also mentioned two teams that I would love to do a serious program with, not just a one-off thing. And who better to team with than Punk? I’ve always thought, and said this even when I was in WWE, it felt to me like Punk and I were destined to do a Wrestlemania match and then it just never happened. It felt like, ‘Man, it’s so perfect and it makes so much sense that we would have this Wrestlemania match against each other.’ And it never happened. But now, given the time of how long it’s been since we’ve been in a ring against each other or even as a tag team, now I feel like when we do it, it’ll be big. And it will be big in a different way. That’s something I really look forward to. I also like the idea of us battling over who the real best in the world is. That sounds like a lot of fun.”