AEW Rampage preview for tonight

Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier this week at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. You can click here for spoilers from the taping.

The following matches have been announced for tonight:

* AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. PAC and AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M in a non-title match

* Jade Cargill vs. Janai Kai in a non-title match

* AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Tony Nese

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live Rampage coverage at 10pm ET.