12/3/21 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Ricky Starks, and Taz are on commentary from Duluth, Georgia.

Match #1 – AEW TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Tony Nese

Guevara delivers quick shots and takes Nese to the corner. Guevara delivers a chop, but Nese comes back and delivers a shot to Guevara’s ribs. Nese takes Guevara down, but Guevara comes back with a double-leg take down, and follows with right hands. Guevara delivers a dropkick that sends Nese to the floor, and follows him out. Nese backs Guevara into the apron, but Guevara comes back and slams Nese into the steel steps. Guevara slams Nese into the barricade and rolls him back into the ring. Guevara goes up top, but Nese cuts him off and Guevara falls rib-first onto the turnbuckle. Nese kicks Guevara in the ribs and delivers a gut-buster. Nese goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Nese delivers more shots to Guevara’s ribs, and then drapes him over the top rope. Nese connects with a moonsault press and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Nese slams Guevara into the corners a few times, but Guevara comes back with a slap to Nese’s chest. Guevara goes for a roll-up, but Nese rolls through and delivers a spin kick to Guevara. Nese applies a body-scissors hold as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Nese blocks a kick from Guevara and applies a single-leg Boston Crab. Guevara kicks free and delivers a few clotheslines. Nese sends Guevara to the corner, but Guevara comes back with a shoulder to the midsection and an enzuigiri. Guevara drops Nese with a springboard cutter and goes for the cover, but Nese kicks out. Guevara goes for the GTH, but Nese gets free and goes back to the single-leg Crab. Guevara rolls through for a two count and delivers a Spanish Fly. Guevara goes for the cover, but Nese kicks out. Guevara clotheslines Nese to the floor and comes off the ropes with a springboard moonsault. Guevara rolls Nese back into the ring and goes up top, but Nese cuts him off with a right hand. Nese dives onto Guevara on the floor and rolls him back into the ring. Nese connects with a 450 splash and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Nese kicks Guevara in the head a few times, but Guevara fires back with elbow strikes. Nese delivers one of his own, but Guevara comes back with another. Nese gets a roll-up for two, and then delivers a Buckle Bomb. Nese goes for Running Nese, but Guevara counters with a pump kick. Guevara delivers the GTH and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Sammy Guevara

Christian Cage cuts a promo, with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus standing by. Cage says Jurassic Express is the number one ranked tag team in AEW and have all the momentum. He says they will be watching the main event tonight with interest, because any of the guys in the match could be their opponents. Cage says he is confident that his guys will be the next AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Thunder Rosa has joined the commentary team for the next match.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Jade Cargill (w/Smark Mark Sterling) vs. Janai Kai

Kai applies a side-headlock, but Cargill tosses her across the ring. Cargill stomps on Kai and delivers Jaded for the pin fall.

Winner: Jade Cargill

-After the match, Cargill drops Kai with a pump kick and delivers a few quick shots. Rosa leaves the commentary table and gets into the ring. Rosa dodges a pump kick from Cargill, and they start brawling. Referees and Sterling get into the ring to separate them.

Adam Cole and The Young Bucks cut a promo. Cole talks about Orange Cassidy trying to steal his spotlight, but everyone knows Cassidy is the laughing stock of AEW. The Bucks say Best Friends bringing chairs into the equation isn’t going to end well for them, and challenges them to a tag team match on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Eddie Kingston cuts a promo on 2point0. He says he doesn’t care that they beat up Chris Jericho, but he has unfinished business with them, and they will reap what they sow.

A video preview for the match between Bryan Danielson and John Silver on this Wednesday’s Dynamite airs.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes)

Penta and Wheeler start the match. Penta takes Wheeler down, but Wheeler comes back with a side-headlock and a wrist-lock. Penta gets free and sends Wheeler into the corner. Wheeler sends Penta off the ropes, but Penta kicks him in the midsection. PAC tags in, and he and Penta deliver a double basement dropkick to Wheeler. Wheeler rolls to the floor, and Harwood and Blanchard check on him. Harwood tags in and locks up with PAC. PAC drops Harwood with a side-headlock take down, but Harwood gets up and sends him off the ropes. PAC drops Harwood with a shoulder tackle, and then takes him down with a couple Judo throws. PAC delivers a scoop slam, but Harwood comes back with a back elbow. PAC comes back with a back body drop and tags in Penta. Penta connects with a double stomp to Harwood and goes for the cover, but Wheeler breaks it up. Harwood attacks Penta from behind and tags Wheeler back in. Wheeler drops Penta to the mat and Harwood comes in. Harwood and Wheeler delivers an assisted leg-drop and Wheeler goes for the cover, but Penta kicks out. Harwood tags in, but miscommunications allows Penta to tag PAC. PAC and Harwood exchange shots, and PAC goes for a springboard, but his eyepatch causes him to miss the ropes, and Harwood takes advantage as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, FTR double-team PAC, but PAC comes back and sends them to the floor. PAC gets back into the ring, but Harwood comes back and cuts him off. Wheeler pulls Penta off the apron and FTR double-team PAC. Wheeler tries to make the cover, but referee Rick Knox knows he’s not the legal man. Harwood goes for the cover now, but PAC kicks out. Harwood takes PAC up top. PAC takes Harwood down, and takes Wheeler down as well, and then tags in Penta. Penta delivers shots to FTR and drops Harwood with a DDT. Penta sends Wheeler face-first into the turnbuckle and kicks Harwood in the face. Penta delivers an enzuigiri to Wheeler and connects with a cross-body. Penta goes for the cover, but Wheeler kicks out. Penta delivers a back-stabber to Wheeler and goes for the cover, but Wheeler kicks out. Harwood tags back in and takes control. Harwood delivers a leg drop to Penta and goes for the cover, but Penta kicks out. FTR double team Penta, but PAC comes back with a thrust kick. Penta drops Harwood with a Code Red and goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. PAC tags backs in, but Wheeler takes Penta to the outside.

PAC comes off the ropes for a cross-body, but Harwood rolls through with a handful of tights for a two count. Harwood plants PAC with a Tiger Driver and goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out at two again. Blanchard gets taken out by PAC, and Wheeler drops Penta with a DDT on the floor. PAC clotheslines Harwood to the floor and goes up top. PAC takes FTR out with a moonsault and rolls Harwood back into the ring. Malakai Black runs the ring and spits the poison mist in PAC’s other eye, and Harwood rolls PAC up for the pin fall.

Winners: FTR

-After the match, FTR continue to attack Penta, and then they rip his mask off. Abrahantes covers Penta’s face, but Black comes back and gouges at PAC’s now-injured other eye. Black walks away with blood on his hands as referees check on PAC as the show comes to a close.