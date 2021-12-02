Flair criticizes Seth Rollins for saying the fan attack terrified him

“I could say a lot of cute things, but I’m not going to, because I don’t want to – every time I say something, I have to involve other people, and then they have to endure the consequences, I have seen that happen, but I’ve never seen it where the fan clearly was getting the better of the individual. My problem with Seth is that if you’re a top guy in this business and you know anything about the psychology of what the fans think and feel, which they really do, you never, ever, ever get off an airplane in LA and say, ‘I was terrified,’ terrified of what? Terrifying, Seth, is being in an airplane crash. You were terrified or horrified by a wrestling fan? Come on, man. What I would have done if I was Seth, which everybody should learn from this, is that even though the referees had the guy, I would’ve jumped back on him, even if I never got a shot in. I know your answer is going to be, well there’s lawsuits and all that, WWE would have covered the lawsuit, Seth would have never got to them. But, if you are a heel, you never admit defeat. You just don’t do it. Do you think I ever beat anybody? No, but in the minds of most people, I didn’t lose because I kept lying about it even though it was a work. You never admit you got your ass kicked, much less being horrified or terrified.”

source: Fightful