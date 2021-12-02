Impact Report 12/2/21

We open tonight’s show with Matt Cardona who comes out to the ring and addresses Moose before challenging him for the Impact World title at Hard to Kill. Moose belittles him for never having a championship for his 18 years in the business. Matt takes down Moose with a double leg dive. W.Morrissey comes out to make the save. Moose attacks Carmona as well and the beat down is on. Eddie Edwards makes the save and Moose and W bail.

Backstage Scott D’Amore sets up a tag match for the for competitors.

Match 1. Matthew Renwoldt VS Chris Sabin

Deonna Purrazzo is on commentary with D’Lo Brown and Matt Stryker. Chris starts the match with a series of arm drags and eventually locks on an armbar. Matthew backs to the ropes for the break. He then cheap shots Chris and then headbutts him. Chris hits an arm drag into a diving cross body for two before Matthew sends Chris out of the ring and poses in the ring as we go to commercial.

Matt is on the attack as we return. Deonna is questioned about Mickey James. Deonna admits she underestimated her in the their title match. Matt connects with a pendulum elbow and locks on a rear chin lock. Sabin gets to his feet and backdrops Matt to the apron. They battle their and both go off their feet. Sabin hits a few clotheslines, and a punt kick. He then hits a jumping DDT off the second rope.

Matt recovers and kicks out at a count of two. Deonna goes to the ring to interfere. Sabin and Matt start trading forearms. Mickey hits the ring area and attacks Deonna. Sabin hits a craddle shock and gets the 3 count.

Winner. Chris Sabin

Chelsea Green is backstage with Scott D’Amore. She wants in the 6 Women Ultimate X Match. Jai Videl then shows up and begs Scott for an opportunity before Scott makes a match between him and the debuting Jonah as we go to commercial.

Match 2. Jonah VS Jai Videl

Jonah is making his debut, fresh off attacking Josh Alexander at Turning Point. Jonah is all over Jai to start the match. He hits a high vertical suplex. He chops Jai and then hits a top rope splash to seal the win.

Winner. Jonah