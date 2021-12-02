Diamond Battle Royal set for next week’s AEW Dynamite, Hangman vs. Danielson also announced

AEW has announced matches for next week’s Dynamite including the return of the Diamond Battle Royale. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs live on TNT:

* Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale: Competitors TBA

* Bryan Danielson vs. John Silver

* Jamie Hayter vs. Riho

Also announced….