DDP to be next guest on Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions series

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page will be the next guest of Steve Austin on his Broken Skull Sessions series.

The episode will premiere on Sunday, December 19 on the WWE Network or Peacock for those in the United States. This will be a rather interesting interview as DDP has close affiliation with All Elite Wrestling although he has not appeared there in a while.

Page, a former WCW champion, last got in the ring for AEW in January of last year where he participated in a six-man tag team match on the Bash at the Beach episode of Dynamite. Page is a close personal friend of AEW EVP Cody Rhodes.

The last episode of Broken Skull Sessions had Jeff Hardy on as guest, an interview which lasted almost 80 minutes.